Delhi Government Allows Home Delivery Of Liquor Through Mobile App, Websites

As the national capital begins unlock process after reporting a major decline in COVID cases, home delivery of liquor through online portals has been permitted under the amended excise rules. The Government has allowed liquor shops with L-13 licenses to deliver alcohol to the doorstep of people. A notification was issued by the Government on Monday.

The order also stated that 'no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution'.

"The licensee (Form L-13) shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if the order is received through a mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office and institution," mentioned the notification of the Delhi Government.

Apart from the L-13 license holders, no other liquor shop across the national capital will be allowed to operate the online delivery service. Moreover, mobile apps and web portals will be developed for this purpose.

Delhi unlock

After experiencing a devastating spread of COVID-19 virus, the national capital is all set to return to normalcy by gradually removing the restrictions. On Monday, factory owners resumed their establishments after six weeks however many were seen grappling with shortage of labourers, raw materials, and fearing losses due to slump in production. In its unlock process, the Delhi government allowed industrial manufacturing and construction work in the city to start operating. The national capital has initiated the unlock process after 42 days of strict restrictions.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

On Monday, the national capital recorded 648 fresh Covid-19 cases, which were lowest in two and a half months. In last 24 hours, 86 deaths were recorded. The positivity rate fell below 1% (0.99%) the first time since 0.90% recorded on March 19, informed the health ministry. According to the latest tally, 1,622 people recovered from the infection. Delhi’s total caseload has mounted to 1,426,240 including 24,237 deaths, 1,390,963 recoveries and 11,040 active cases.

The COVID-induced restrictions are still there in the capital however the government has decided to allow weakest economic sections to start working in the unlock process. On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal addressed the press from ITO School vaccine center where his government has started a vaccination drive for journalists and their families.

(Inputs from ANI)