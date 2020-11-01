Delhi Government Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions, Allows Maximum 200 People At Weddings

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced easing prior restrictions that allowed only 50 people at wedding functions. As per the announcement made by the DDMA Chief Secretary on Saturday, October 31, the guest limit has been relaxed to allow a maximum of 200 people, as long as it does not exceed the 50 percent occupancy of the venue.

Read: Delhi Govt Allows Intra-state Movement Of Buses With Full Seating Capacity From November 1

COVID-19 restrictions for wedding venues relaxed

The order also stated that in regards to open spaces and venues, the number of people allowed will be jointly decided by the area district magistrate and DCP. In addition, the use of masks, maintaining social distance at all public gathering is still mandatory as per the order by the state government. Moreover, all the Standard Operating Procedures that have been given by the Central Government must also be followed.

Read: COVID-19: Delhi Records 5,062 New Cases, Death Toll Climbs To 6,511; Positivity Rate 11.42 Per Cent

The Delhi government also launched a trial program from October 27 to November 8 with respect to the Intra-State passenger movement of buses with full capacity. No passenger will be allowed to travel in a standing position on buses without a mask. On Saturday, October 31, Delhi recorded over 5,000 new virus cases with 41 deaths.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been attributed to the current festive season as well as the drop in temperature. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also stated that people have become lax when it comes to wearing masks.

The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected over 45 million people worldwide with the global death toll crossing 1,000,000. India has reported more than 8 million COVID-19 cases and has a death toll of just over 120,000 people.

(With ANI inputs)

Read: Passengers Can Travel On All Seats Of Buses From Nov 1: Delhi Transport Min Gahlot

Read: Delhi's Air Quality 'very Poor', Likely To Improve Over Next 2 Days