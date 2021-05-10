Delhi Government Releases Dedicated Helpline For Queries Related To COVID-19 Services

The Delhi Government on Monday released a dedicated COVID-19 helpline - 1031, for all Delhi residents who had any queries related to COVID-19 services from checking the availability of beds, to teleconsultations, to procuring Oxygen cylinders across different locations in the national capital.

For bed availability status

For checking the updates on the availability of hospital beds, the Delhi government has urged people to download the Delhi corona app from Google or Apple Store. You can also check the status on www.delhifightscorona.in which is updated every two hours. For real-time status updates, you can call up the hospital, details of which will be available on both the app and the website. Calling the designated helpline 1031, will also help you check the bed availability status.

For teleconsultation with doctor

Dialing 1031 will put you in touch with a doctor from a team of doctors put together by the Delhi government. This facility is available free of cost on 24x7 round-the-clock basis for any queries on COVID-19 patients.

For COVID patients in home isolation

Coronavirus-positive patients in home isolation will be contacted on their registered mobile number beginning day zero of their positive report till the 10th day. A kit including medicines, oximeter, and thermometer will be delivered to the patient's place free of cost. If you don't receive your kits, or have any other query you can contact the district control room numbers.

For Medicines and Drugs

The Delhi Government has specified that hospitals should not ask patients to procure or arrange medicines, stating that they were available in adequate supply in the hospitals. All commonly prescribed drugs for COVID management are available at the local chemists and pharmacies. Remdesivir injections are supplied to COVID hospitals only as per their projected demand. Toclizumab injections are also allotted to COVID hospitals based on stocks received from the Centre.

For last rites of COVID patient

Helpline number 1031 can also be contacted if a family wanted to conduct the last rites of a person who has passed away in home isolation. Families can also get in touch with the District Control Room which will help make all arrangements, ensuring Coronavirus-appropriate protocols are followed from the District Magistrate's office.

For Oxygen cylinders

The Delhi government has asked people to try and procure Oxygen cylinders from any of the depots/ dealers mentioned in the list available on http://oxygen.jantasamvad.org/ . The person's identity proof along with the patient's identity proof and doctor's prescription is required for procuring the Oxygen cylinder. Helpline number 1031 can also be dialed to find out the re-fillers or dealers available around your location.