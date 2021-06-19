Delhi Govt Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 1 Cr To Families Of 6 Military And Police Personnel

The Delhi Government on Saturday, June 19 announced a 'financial assistance' of Rs 1 crore to families of six Air Force, Delhi Police, and Civil Defence personnel who died in the line of duty. The announcement was made in a press conference chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The families include three IAF personnel, two Delhi Police personnel, and one Civil Defence personnel, added Sisodia.

In the conference, Manish Sisodia added that what these families have lost cannot be compensated, but the Delhi Government is trying to help them live with respect.

"We care about the passion with which frontline workers martyred while securing the nation and so we have decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families even after knowing that what they have lost cannot be compensated but we want to help them live with respect," added Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

He also added that the decision was taken during a meeting between officials of Delhi Government.

Six families to receive the financial assistance

The six families who will be receiving this assistance include: