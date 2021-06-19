Last Updated:

Delhi Govt Announces Ex-gratia Of Rs 1 Cr To Families Of 6 Military And Police Personnel

Delhi Government has decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of 6 military, police & civil defence personnel who died while conducting line of duty.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia

Image: PTI


The Delhi Government on Saturday, June 19 announced a 'financial assistance' of Rs 1 crore to families of six Air Force, Delhi Police, and Civil Defence personnel who died in the line of duty. The announcement was made in a press conference chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The families include three IAF personnel, two Delhi Police personnel, and one Civil Defence personnel, added Sisodia.

In the conference, Manish Sisodia added that what these families have lost cannot be compensated, but the Delhi Government is trying to help them live with respect. 

"We care about the passion with which frontline workers martyred while securing the nation and so we have decided to pay ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the families even after knowing that what they have lost cannot be compensated but we want to help them live with respect," added Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

He also added that the decision was taken during a meeting between officials of Delhi Government. 

Six families to receive the financial assistance

The six families who will be receiving this assistance include:

  • Family of ACP Sanket Kaushik- Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sanket Kaushik died in July 2020 after he was run over by a truck near Rajokri flyover while he was on duty.
  • Family of non combatant Rajesh Kumar- Rajesh Kumar was in Air Force and had died after a plan had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in June 2019. 
  • Flight lieutenant Sunit Mohanty- The late pilot was also martyred in Arunachal Pradesh's plane crash that happened in June 2019. 
  • IAF fighter jet pilot Meet Kumar- The pilot had lost his life in MiG-21 aircraft crashed in Patta Jattiyan in Jawali subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The tragic accident had taken place in July 2018. 
  • Constable Vikas Kumar- The constable was run over by a car while he was on his duty and trying to stop vehicles from travelling on the wrong side. 
  • Civil Defence personnel Pravesh Kumar- Pravesh Kumar was also run over by a truck when he was on his duty on the highway last year. 

 

First Published:
