Delhi Govt-appointed Doctors' Panel Recommends Use Of Hospitals Only For Locals: Sources

A five-member doctors’ committee constituted by the Delhi government has stated in its report that the national capital’s health infrastructure should only be used for residents and if people from outside are allowed, then hospitals will reach 100% capacity within three days, Republic TV has learned from sources close to the matter.

The members of the panel include Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice-Chancellor of IP University; Dr Sunil Kumar, Medical Director of GTB Hospital; Dr Arun Gupta, president of Delhi Medical Council; Dr R K Gupta, former president of Delhi Medical Association; and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Hospital.

The panel was constituted by the Arvid Kejriwal government for healthcare infrastructure augmentation and strengthen the overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19. The order to set up the panel was issued on Tuesday, the day Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,298 coronavirus cases.

The committee will guide the Delhi government on healthcare infrastructure augmentation and strengthen overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19, it said. It will also guide the government on any other area where strengthening of infrastructure is required to better manage the pandemic in Delhi. The panel has been directed to submit its report by June 6, the order said.

Delhi has so far reported 26,334 cases of COVID-19 according to the Union Health Ministry data. Out of these 708 patients have succumbed to the illness while 10,315 people have recovered. Over the past few days, the rate of growth of new cases has been steep, which has raised concerns on the handling of the situation by the city-state's health infrastructure.

