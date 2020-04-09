Delhi Govt Contemplates Drastic Cuts In Expenses Due To Coronavirus Crisis

Amid the national lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi government will have to cut down its expenses drastically due to the current state of revenue.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal informed that all the Delhi government departments have been instructed to stop all expenses except salary. He added that any other expenses related to anything other than the coronavirus crisis and lockdown will be incurred only with the permission of the Finance Department.

दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी विभागों को सेलेरी के अलावा सभी खर्च रोकने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं. कोरोना और लॉकडाउन सम्बन्धी ख़र्चों के अलावा कोई अन्य खर्च केवल वित्त विभाग की अनुमति से ही किया जाएगा.

रेवेन्यू की वर्तमान स्थिति को देखते हुए सरकार को अपने ख़र्चों में भारी कटौती करनी होगी. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

Wearing of face maks made compulsory

Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Delhi government of Wednesday made wearing of facial masks compulsory for stepping outside the house.

Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of corona virus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,274 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,714 active cases. While 149 deaths have been reported overall, around 411 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

