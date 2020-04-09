​​​​​​​Maharashtra: Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital Declared 'Containment Zone' For COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus crisis that has forced the country into a lockdown, Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital was declared 'Containment Zone' by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday, April 8.

In an official statement, the hospital authorities said, "Three emergency patients admission registered at Bhatia Hospital and their swab samples were sent to Kasturba Hospital. The swab test conducted of the three patients were found to be COVID-19 positive."

It further read, "At the time of admission the patients, COVID-19 protocol was strictly adhered to. On the suspicion during initial analysis, one of the patients among three was immediately admitted to isolated ICU followed by the admission of the remaining two, post initial analysis."

The statement further that "As a precautionary measure, the BMC officials have taken the swab of around 70 staff at Bhatia Hospital. The test results of the staff are still awaited." Currently, Mumbai has the highest number of Coronavirus cases of 702.

COVID-19 cases soar in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,274 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,714 active cases. While 149 deaths have been reported overall, around 411 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

India under lockdown

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation -- like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- and to provide relief to the affected. A public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) has been established for the same.

