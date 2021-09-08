Delhi Govt Launches New COVID-19 WhatsApp Helpdesk Number; Read Details Here

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a new COVID-19 'WhatsApp Helpdesk Number' that will help people access credible information regarding the disease, locate nearest vaccination centres and book slots for receiving the jabs. The WhatsApp chatbot will also provide teleconsultation and information about oxygen cylinder refilling stations.

People of Delhi can get easy, accurate and authentic COVID-related information by just sending 'Hi' to the WhatsApp number +911122307145.

"We have built the tech solution of a WhatsApp chatbot to fortify our preparedness in view of an anticipated third wave (of Coronavirus). We have added some new features to this chatbot to aid citizens conveniently access credible information and resources related to COVID-19 besides helping them locate their nearest vaccine centres," Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The chatbot, built on WhatsApp Business API, is integrated with the Cowin Portal and the Delhi government's 'COVID War Room'. People can find their nearest vaccination centre, available vaccine slots, hospital beds and oxygen refining centres through this chatbot.

"Over the last year and a half, simple and intuitive technology like WhatsApp has played a pivotal role in helping India in its strife against the pandemic. The Delhi government's custom tech-solution of this WhatsApp-API Helpline chatbot will now supplement and accelerate the government's pandemic relief efforts and equip the people of Delhi with credible information and resources related to COVID-19," said Shivnath Thukral, the Public Policy Director of WhatsApp.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases in the national capital to 386. According to the same Delhi Health Bulletin, the city reported one fatality due to the disease taking the death toll to 25,083 while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

With 30 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the metropolis has gone up to 14,12,572. The bulletin had said that 69,932 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, including 46,099 RT-PCR tests and 23,833 Rapid Antigen tests. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

It had been said that 1,62,767 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which, 1,06,558 were administered with their first dose, while 56,209 received their second dose. Over 1.42 crore (1,42,51,101) doses have been administered in Delhi so far.

(With inputs from agency)