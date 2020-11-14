Delhi Govt To Construct 89,400 EWS Flats By 2025; Aims To 'provide Shelter For Every Poor'

On Friday, the Delhi government announced that it will construct 89,400 flats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and slum dwellers across the national capital by 2025. According to an official release from the Chief Minister's office, the decision was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) convened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Eighty-nine thousand and four hundred flats will be constructed in three phases in a total of 237 acres, with a deadline of 2022-2025.

The statement said, “The construction project of the 89,400 flats will be carried out in three phases – 41,400 in the first, 18,000 in second, and 30,000 in the third. The Delhi government is preparing a detailed rehabilitation and construction plan (and) architect consultants will be appointed for the project.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government has to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people, should be completed in its due timeline.

"The 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' policy is the flagship policy of the Delhi government. We have to ensure that the construction of the EWS flats for the in-situ rehabilitation of the people, should be completed in its due timeline. This has to be ensured so that we can provide shelter for every poor in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Construction to be carried out in vacant land of DUSIB.

Delhi Urban Development Minister and DUSIB Vice-Chairperson Satyendar Jain, UD Principal Secretary Renu Sharma, along with other Delhi government officials and DUSIB board members also attended the meeting. It was decided that the construction project of the EWS flats will be carried out on the vacant land of DUSIB.

"Out of 221 Acres of land available with DUSIB, at present 115 Acre land is being considered for construction of EWS Houses. Second, the land use of the land available with the DUSIB will be changed by the MCD, DDA, or any other authority. Third, the construction project will also be carried out on the vacant land from where the people have been shifted. Architect consultants will be appointed for the project in two months," read the release.

(With Inputs from ANI)