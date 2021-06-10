Delhi Govt To Emulate BMC's Successful Response Against COVID-19; 'Mumbai Model' Explained

Endorsing BMC's fight against COVID-19, the Delhi government announced that it will implement the 'Mumbai model' of curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the civic body stated that a team comprising Dr. Sanjay Agarwal and Dr. Dharmendra Kumar of the AAP government's Health department visited Mumbai recently. They visited BMC's jumbo COVID-19 hospital in Goregaon and Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri and discussed multiple aspects such as the successful management of oxygen supply.

During the visit, they also visited the Ward War Room of the two wards- D and K/East to understand the management of COVID-19 patients and bed allotment. Moreover, they noted the fact that the BMC-run 1,800-bed Seven Hills Hospital managed with 18 metric tonnes of oxygen while a Delhi government hospital with the same bed capacity needs 32 metric tonnes of O2. At present, there are 15,947 active novel coronavirus cases in Mumbai while 6,80,520 patients have recovered and 15100 deaths have been reported.

What is the 'Mumbai model'?

The Mumbai model gained national traction after the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud proposed on May 5 that it should be replicated in Delhi. This was at the outset of the second wave when many parts of the country were struggling to deal with the COVID-19 crisis amid a shortage of oxygen. One of the major features of BMC's response was to decentralise the disaster control room into 24 ward-level war rooms. All of them have their dedicated helpline number which is operated 24x7.

Additionally, it adopted the triage system whereby the war rooms determined the severity of a patient’s condition, their likelihood of recovery without treatment, and thus determining the priority of who to afford care to. Another key move was the BMC augmented the number of hospital beds, including ICU and oxygenated beds by 1.5 times more than what the city had during the first wave. For instance, it set up 6 temporary jumbo COVID-19 hospitals having a capacity of 8915 beds in a very short period of time.

Even before the oxygen crisis, the BMC installed 15 Liquid Medical Oxygen tanks with a capacity of 13 kilolitres each and 11 smaller LMO tanks with a capacity of up to six kilolitres each in Mumbai's 6 civic-run hospitals and the jumbo COVID-19 centres. in May-June 2020. Furthermore, 6 zonal teams consisting of senior medical officers, administration staff, and oxygen suppliers were formed to oversee O2 management at 4 wards each. Another successful strategy was the effective use of data to form micro-containment zones.