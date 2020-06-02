Delhi HC Asks Delhi Govt To Provide Details Of PPE Kits Provided To Sanitation Workers

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the AAP government and the three municipal corporations to give details of the number of sanitation workers in their jurisdictions and the number of PPE kits provided to them on a day-to-day basis during COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued the direction after noting that the affidavit and status reports filed by the Delhi government and the three municipal corporations were incomplete.

READ: Tis Hazari Court Clash: Delhi HC Extends Time Till Dec 31 To Complete Probe

Delhi HC issues directive

"This is a critical area considering the submission made by counsel for the petitioners in the captioned case that bio-medical waste is being dumped at common dumping grounds which can itself be a breeding ground of COVID-19 infection. If any person unknowingly comes in contact with infected PPE kits as also gloves, masks, etc then he could be infected. This is particularly a matter of concern as scavengers will be the first ones to be exposed to infection.

READ: PIL In Delhi HC For Direction To Delhi Govt To Provide Basic Facilities To Migrant Labourers

The bench said the issue of disposal of bio-medical waste also needs to be addressed, saying it was a "critical area" in view of the petitioners contention that such waste was being dumped in common dumping grounds which in itself can become a breeding ground of COVID-19 infection.

"The affidavits of the civic authorities are devoid of material particulars and do not throw any light on the number of Safai Karamcharis in their jurisdiction vis-a-vis the number of masks, gloves and other PPE kits that are provided to them on a day to day basis. Nor do the affidavits of any of the aforesaid bodies indicate the number of containment zones declared in their jurisdiction for this court to understand as to whether the requirements of the Safai Karamcharis in those areas which are more critical, have been adequately met or not," the court said.

READ: Delhi HC Asks Centre, RBI To Consider Issues Faced By Scam-hit PMC Bank Depositors

Delhi government, in the affidavit filed through its additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, has said that a PPE kit comprises of coveralls, masks, gloves and goggles and it has been receiving these components separately from HLL Lifecare Ltd, a government of India enterprise.

"It is respectfully submitted that the PPE kits are not a fool-proof safeguard against the virus, but are only measures taken as a precaution to prevent contracting the virus to the best possible extent," it has said in its affidavit.

READ: After Incidents Of Online Fraud, Delhi CEO Asks People To Visit EC Website For Info