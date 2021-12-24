Delhi HC Refuses To Direct ED To Record Statements Of PFI Members In Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to direct the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording the statements of Popular Front of India (PFI) members in Kerala in connection with a money laundering case, stating that it cannot dictate the process of investigation as it is not their job.

However, Justice Anu Malhotra said that the Central agency can conduct the interrogation in its Kerala zonal when restrictions are imposed on travelling to New Delhi due to the ongoing pandemic. The PFI members have also urged the HC to issue direction to the ED to conduct the interrogation at Kerala zonal office due to COVID-19 cases as they are not residents of the national capital.

ED probing PFI leaders in money laundering case

Earlier this month, the ED had informed that it is investigating the "acquisition" of some foreign assets, including a bar-cum-restaurant in Abu Dhabi, by Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders after the seizure of some documents in recent raids against its members in Kerala as part of a money laundering case. The raids were carried out on December 8 at the residences of Shafeeque Payeth, a member of PFI and its linked outfit SDPI at Peringathur in Kannur; Abdul Razak BP, a PFI divisional president of Perumpadappu, Malappuram; Ashraf M K alias Tamar Ashraf/Ashraf Khader, a PFI leader based in Muvattupuzah, Ernakulam; and the office premises of Munnar villa vista project at Mankulam in Munnar, the ED had said in a statement.

It said the PFI attempted to "disrupt the search operations" but the agency officials assisted by CRPF personnel seized "incriminating documents, digital devices and evidence related to foreign funding and acquisition of properties abroad." The Kerala Police had also said on the day of the searches that it registered a case against some PFI activists for allegedly trying to create trouble during the ED raids in Muvattupuzha.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: ANI/PTI