Delhi HC Rejects Petition Challenging Internet Shutdown In City In Wake Of CAA Protests

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition challenging the shutting down of internet services in the national capital in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. A division bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel said that "there is no reason to entertain the plea and interfere in the matter." The plea sought to repeal an order of the Delhi Police dated December 19 halting telecom services.

SMS and internet services were put on hold on December 19

In light of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of police station Kushwah had ordered to halt communication of all types. Messaging and internet were put on hold from 9 am to 1 pm on December 19 in the central and north Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffarabad and Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana. The court ordered that the impact of the order was already over and said that those aggrieved may take legal remedies.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Software Freedom Law Center, who said that DCP was not the competent authority to issue such directions as per terms of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. The petitioner said that as per the norms, Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Union and state governments had the authority to halt telecom services or an officer not below the rank of joint secretary could issue such an order.

READ | CAA protests: Internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow until December 25

READ | Delhi court issues notice to police on bail plea of 6 accused in Daryanganj violence

Protests erupt across the nation

At least 140 people were detained on Monday as protests by students and activists against the amended Citizenship law erupted in Delhi. The opposition stepped up protests with the Congress holding a 'Satyagraha for unity' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat and its ally DMK leading a massive rally in Chennai. Several protests are planned across the country on Tuesday. The Jamia Coordination Committee has also called for a protest march. The BJP, meanwhile, will take out a ‘support rally’ in Ahmedabad as it did on Monday in Kolkata which was led by party chief JP Nadda. More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11.

READ | Jamia violence: Delhi HC refuses to pass order on plea seeking recovery of damages

READ | HC declines to entertain plea claiming telecom services illegally stopped during protests in Delhi

(With ANI inputs)