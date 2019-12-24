Delhi Court Issues Notice To Police On Bail Plea Of 6 Accused In Daryanganj Violence

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Tuesday heard the bail petition filed by six accused in the violent Daryaganj protest. Post-hearing the petition, the court issued a notice to the Delhi Police. Special Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar sought response from the police and issued December 28 as the next date for the hearing.

Six out f 15 accused had moved their bail plea to the court on December 24. Earlier on December 23, the Tis Hazari Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar had sent fifteen accused to judicial custody for 14-days. The accused were initially denied bail by the court asserting that allegations against them are serious and an initial stage investigation is underway.

Post the clash between police and the anti-CAA protesters, the Delhi police had arrested 15 people and had detained 40 protesters from the Daryaganj area.

During the hearing on bail plea on Monday, senior counsel Rebecca John, who appeared for the accused, informed the court that her clients were being falsely implicated in the case. Delhi Police's Investigation Officer, however, argued against the bail plea in the court and stated that if bail is granted to the accused, there is a possibility that they may influence the witnesses and it could affect the law and order.

Daryaganj violence

According to the police, the protestors had set ablaze a private car which was parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. Protesters also hurled stones at security personnel. The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence erupted in the area during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

Delhi police PRO MS Randhawa said, "Many of our personnel were injured, some people were detained. We used mild force and water cannon, didn't lathi-charge protesters or lob tear-gas shells. Outsiders were involved in violence near Delhi Gate during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act; some people have been detained."

(With inputs from ANI)