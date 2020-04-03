Delhi Head Constable's 8-yr-old Daughter Pens Heart-tugging Letter To Police Amid Lockdown

In a heart-wrenching incident, the 8-year-old daughter of Delhi Police Head Constable penned a letter, thanking her father and the officials for assisting amid the Coronavirus outbreak and the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government. The handwritten letter was shared on Twitter by the DCP Delhi Police.

A student of Class 4 and the daughter of Head Constable Anil Dhaka, in a scribbled letter wrote to the Police saying, "You do not sleep at night. You come late to your house or sometimes you don't come to house. I Vidhi Dhaka, the daughter of Head constable Anil Kumar Dhaka want to thank you and your staff for taking care of everyone without thinking of your own lives."

Delhi Health Secy Writes To Police Chief

Delhi health department authorities wrote to the city police commissioner on Thursday, seeking deployment of adequate security personnel at the hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment and the quarantine facilities in the national capital. In a letter to the police chief, Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla said the coronavirus patients brought from the Markaz in the Nizamuddin area and some other patients were triggering a "law-and-order problem" and "commotions" in hospitals.

It said those who had congregated inside the mosque were brought out in a "massive exercise" held from March 30 to April 1, 536 of them were sent to various hospitals after they showed symptoms and 1,810 were sent to quarantine facilities. One person from the Markaz, who was admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, "attempted suicide", but was saved by the hospital staff, the letter said. Two other inmates at a quarantine facility in Narela had escaped and were tracked in Patparganj, Singla said in the letter.

(With PTI inputs)

