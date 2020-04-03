Mumbai Police Tells Indians To Do What They Did During 2011 WC To Fight Off Coronavirus

As the war against coronavirus intensifies, Mumbai Police asked the people to do exactly what they did nine years ago when India was playing in the finals of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka - to stay inside until victory is ours. Nine years earlier, then-skipper MS Dhoni hit the ball out of the park to help India end a 28-year drought for the trophy, a magical moment etched forever in the hearts & minds of Indian cricket fans. Using this as an example, Mumbai Police urged the citizens to remain indoors strictly until the country chased out the coronavirus just like how people remained glued to their seats in 2011 until MS Dhoni fulfilled the dreams of 1.3bn with his typical huge swing of the willow.

READ | Bihar People Shower Sanitation Workers With Flower Petals; Applaud Their Anti-COVID Effort

'Let's finish it off in style!'

READ | Attention Mumbai Residents! Now, Check Your Locality's Covid Situation In BMC's LIVE Map

The 2011 World Cup final

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was then skipper MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful inning of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97.

READ | Kumar Vishwas Alarmed At 264 Of TN's 309 Covid Cases Being Nizamuddin Markaz Attendees

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

READ | 'WHO? Call It China Health Organisation!': Japan Makes Big Allegations Amid Coronavirus