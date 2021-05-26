Delhi Health Minister Says COVID-19 Under Control, Black Fungus Cases Also Declining

Delhi Health Minister, Satyendra Jain on Wednesday asserted that the COVID-19 situation in India's capital 'seems to be under control'. The statement from the health minister came on the day when Delhi recorded 1,568 fresh COVID-19 cases with 156 fatalities. Satyendra Jain also talked about the Black Fungus cases in Delhi and hinted upon a decline.

However, the health minister pointed out that Central Government's allocation for Black Fungus injections is significantly low.

"More than 200 cases of Black Fungus were reported on 23rd May. After that, cases have been less than 100. The quota of injections for Black Fungus alloted by the central govt is very less compared to the number of patients," added Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

The Central Government, on Tuesday, increased medicine allocation of states and Union Territories to 19,420 additional vials of Amphotericin-B medicine used for the treatment of Black Fungus. On 21st May, 23680 vials of Amphotericin- B were allocated across the country, informed union minister of chemical and fertilizers yesterday.

Praising the Mohalla clinic, the health minister added that the health centres have done a 'tremendous' job in COVID.' Mohalla clinics offer a basic package of essential health services in the national capital. It is also known as 'Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics'.

No vaccines for 18+ group

While speaking more on the COVID-19 situation, the health minister mentioned that the vaccine drive for 18 above age group has stopped completely. Expressing frustration over no response on global tenures, Satyendra Jain said that it has become a joke as every company wants to deal with Central Government only. Earlier, US-based vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer had said that the companies will provide vaccines only to the Union Government of India and not directly to the states.

The Health Minister also said that the vaccine count is zero in the national capital.

"Vaccination for the youth has stopped completely. We don't have any vaccine. Global tender has become a joke now. No company is ready to give vaccines to us. They are saying that they will deal with the central govt only," mentioned Satyendra Jain.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday reported 1,568 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 1419986. The positivity rate further dipped to 2.14% from Monday's 2.52%.