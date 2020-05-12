Delhi HC Issues Notice To Centre, State Govt To Reemploy Health Worker Terminated From Job

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Centre and Delhi state government over a petition filed by a contractual health worker who was terminated from employment due to lockdown.

The bench headed by Justice Pratibha M Singh while issuing notice also stated that the services of the concerned worker will not be terminated till the next date of hearing i.e., August 13, 2020.

"After hearing counsels for the parties and considering the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that the Petitioner is employed in the Health Mission as a lab assistant, whose services would be required during the ongoing pandemic, it is directed that the services of the Petitioner shall not be terminated till the next date," directed the bench.

The petitioner named Bharat Arya was employed as a laboratory assistant with the National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Programme (NIDDCP) by the Delhi Government under the Delhi State Health Mission. He had been working with NIDDCP since March 2010.

Rahul Shukla, the petitioner's lawyer stated that as per the directive dated 18th March 2020 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, all employees, who are working in various health missions have to be extended in their employment. After hearing the petitioner's version, the counsel appearing for the Union of India, Advocate Ajay Digpaul reiterated the directive dated 18th March 2020 and said that the petitioner's services would be required considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and hence should not be terminated.

Advocate Avanish Ahlawat, the counsel for Delhi Government, has conceded that in view of the Central government's directive dated March 18, the Court may pass the orders accordingly.

The Court has now slated the matter for 13th August and directed the respondents not to terminate the service of the petitioner.

(with inputs from ANI)