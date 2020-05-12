Air India's Delhi Building Sealed For Two Days After Staffer Tests Positive For Covid

In a big development on Tuesday the office of national carrier Air India in the national capital was sealed after one of the staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Informing about the incident, an Air India official said that the employee was diagnosed with Covid-19 on May 7. The employee first had fever and later started having soar throat and respiratory symptoms. He was tested positive after test on Sunday. He is currently admitted in the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. While the office premises are sealed for two days for sanitization, other employees who came in contact have been sent to home quarantine.

“However, the doctors at RML prescribed him medicines and advised him to watch for any change of condition and recommended home quarantine,” the official said.

Pilots tested negative

Earlier today, all five Air India pilots who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 were tested Covid-negative in the re-test, officials said. All the five pilots reportedly had operated cargo flights between Guangzhou and Delhi in April. The flight was Boeing 787 Dreamliner which went to China for medical supplies. The swab test samples of the pilots were collected at the Air India Medicon Bhawan near the old international airport in Mumbai. The samples were sent to a BMC authorised centre.

Covid update from Delhi

Briefing the media on Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain said that there have been 3 deaths and 406 new positive cases in 24 hours. The total number of cases in the national capital are 7639 and it has reported 86 deaths. So far, 2512 people have been cured/discharged.

