The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Delhi High Court Defers Hearing On Delhi Riot Hate Speeches To March 12

General News

In the aftermath of the riots that ensued in Delhi claiming 53 lives so far, the Delhi High Court has deferred hearing of the case pertaining to hate speeches

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi HC

In the aftermath of the violence that ensued in Delhi claiming 53 lives so far, the Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing of the case pertaining to hate speeches allegedly leading to violence to March 12, giving time to Delhi Police and the Centre to respond.

The Supreme Court had ordered the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to avoid delaying the hearing of the pleas for arrest and prosecution of leaders who instigated the communal rampage in the National Capital and directed the High Court to list the petitions on Friday (March 6).

READ | Delhi HC Issues Notice On FIR Against Hate Speech By Gandhis, Owaisis; Hearing On April 13

The case pertains to alleged hate speeches given by political leaders from the BJP such as MoS Anurag Thakur, MP Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra as well as those from opposition parties, such as Waris Pathan and others.

On Friday, the Supreme Court will hear the matter concerning a video dated December 16 last year, allegedly containing controversial remarks by activist Harsh Mander.

READ | Delhi HC Impleads Centre, Gives 4-weeks To Reply; Adjourns Hate Speech Case Till April 13

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta cited a video clip of Harsh Mander where he is allegedly seen expressing no faith in the Supreme Court. Thereafter, CJI SA Bobde asked for a transcript of his speech. When the counsel for Harsh Mander denied the contents of the video, the CJI stated that they would hear all petitioners except Mander until this issue was clarified.

READ | Delhi HC Raps Police On Non-registration Of FIR, Gives Police Commissioner One Day To Act

Delhi Clashes

The Delhi clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors that started on February 23 took a violent turn, claiming 53 lives so far. Though the situation has returned to normal in the national capital, the death toll due to violence in on the rise. A tremendous destruction of property also took place, with many people rendered homeless; their homes and shops destroyed in the arson.

READ | SC Refuses To Allow Delhi Violence Victim Intervene In Hate Speech Case Of Activist Harsh Mander

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
Altaf Bukhari
'APNI PARTY' TO LAUNCH ON MAR 8
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM