Delhi Hit-and-run Case: 'My Head Hangs In Shame,' Says LG; Calls Incident 'horrific Crime'

The Delhi hit-and-run case is an inhuman crime, said Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena adding that his head hangs in shame over the incident. On December 31, a 20-year-old girl who was travelling on a scooty in Delhi's Sultanpuri area collided with a car. She was then dragged for several kilometres, after which she died.

Delhi LG VK Saxena tweeted: "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into."

My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators.

Have been monitoring with @CPDelhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 1, 2023

He also appealed to everyone to not resort to any opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work together to make society more sensitive.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

The Delhi hit-and-run case

On New Year's eve, a 20-year-old girl who was riding on a scooty is said to have collided with a car, after which she was dragged for several kilometres, eventually dying.

The victim's mother said the deceased used to work at events. "My daughter left home yesterday evening at around 5-6 pm, saying she will return," she told ANI.

Driver apprehended

The Delhi police arrested the car owner on the basis of the registered number of the car, said DCP Outer Delhi, Harendra K Singh. "During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres," he said.

Family alleges foul play

The woman's family has refused to believe that this was a hit-and-run case. Her uncle, speaking to the media, said, "The girl was dragged for around 10 metres. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places. It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that's why the scooty and the body were found at two different places,"