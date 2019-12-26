Delhi: Homeless Seek Refuge In Night Shelters As Temperature Continues To Dip

Homeless people took refuge at night shelters in Delhi, as the temperature in the national capital took a dip. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had stated that a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Palam area of the national capital region on Christmas eve,

In its weather forecast, IMD also predicted dense to very dense fog in many pockets of Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and isolated pockets of northern Rajasthan in the next five days.

AQI reaches 'very poor' category in Delhi

Earlier on Thursday morning, the overall AQI of the national capital was recorded at 327, which falls in the 'very poor' category according to SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research). AQI falling between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality was recorded at the 'very poor' category in Anand Vihar, Lodhi Road, and India Gate areas. The AQI at Anand Vihar and Lodhi Road was noted at 345 and 319, respectively, both of which fall in the 'very poor' category.

National Capital registers 9 cold days

Met department stated that a cold wave is likely to hit Delhi as the mercury is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius on the coming weekend. Since December 16, the national capital has registered nine cold days, equal to that recorded in 2003. The city recorded a maximum of 17 cold days in December 1997.

As per Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting center, a 'cold day' is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below the normal. A 'severe cold day' is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, he said.

(With agency inputs)