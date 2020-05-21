Delhi: Housing Societies Impose Strict Rules For Domestic Help, Only 50% Workers Allowed

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the national capital, residential complexes have imposed strict guidelines over the moment of domestic helpers such as drivers and cleaners within the premises. Some housing societies have allowed only 50 percent of domestic help to resume work and those in need of more than one helper have also been asked to cut short their requirements to just one. The resident welfare organisations have requested flat owners to call their domestic help only if it is an absolute necessity.

Most housing societies in Delhi are complying with government guidelines such as the mandatory wearing of face mask, hand sanitisation, thermal checking, and washing hands among others. Additional precautions such as no touching of lift buttons, avoiding the entry of domestic help into the rooms of elderly, pregnant women, and children under ten years are also being reportedly followed.

Residents' welfare association (RWA) in South Delhi's Navjiwan Vihar has 270 households occupied by around 1,000 residents.

Dr Ruby Makhija, Secretary, Navjiwan RWA, Navjeevan Vihar said, "We have around 1000 residents in our society and all have been communicated through WhatsApp to follow all the guidelines stringently. The guidelines we have provided lists ensuring that the help/driver/ cleaner is not coming from a containment area. It is advisable to avoid public transport for them if possible and instead walking/bicycle/two-wheeler should be preferred. Entry in the colony gate register is a must. He/She should enter the number of all the households of the colony that she will be visiting."

Domestic helpers resume work

Dr Ruby added that residents have been advised to cooperate with helpers and allow them to take leaves as they all prepare to fight this unprecedented situation together. Domestic helpers have resumed work ever since the lockdown 4.0 was announced.

Mohan Narayanan, Secretary Yamuna Apartments Alaknanda told ANI, "We are allowing seniors citizens or residents who need to go to the office to call their domestic help. Otherwise, many households are still managing on their own which has reduced the total number of domestic help in the society relatively but we are paying the full salary to all."

As confirmed COVID-19 cases in the national capital surged to 11,088, people are afraid of contamination and are opting for several measures to stay safe and avoid the spread of the disease.

(With inputs from ANI)