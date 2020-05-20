Delhi: Flee Markets Face Problem In Resuming Business In The National Capital

Markets in urban areas have been allowed to function in the fourth phase of the lockdown. Where showrooms have opened with ease, it has become a difficult task for flee markets to resume business.

Republic TV while reporting from Janpath Market of the national capital, found out that the shopkeepers having a small business are facing a tough time.

Though guidelines have been issued their implementation for these shopkeepers is not a cakewalk. Issues shopkeepers are facing include labour shortage, cleaning and lack of coordination.

After the lockdown was put in place several migrant labourers were rendered jobless and homeless following which many returned to their home states.

Though sanitation workers have been doing their bit, these markets which are situated in the open were left ghosted for nearly two months now and needed massive cleaning.

“A lot has to be thought before we open our stalls and shops here in Janpath. We have been trying to call our laborers but not all are willing to come back. We also need to get this place cleaned and sanitized before we resume business,” said a shopkeeper who owned a stall inside the Janpath flee market.

Following the relaxations accorded by the Central and the state government in the fourth phase of the lockdown put in place to combat covid19, markets situated in the urban areas of the national capital have resumed their business.

The relaxations in the national capital were given after MHA released guidelines and ordered states to ease restrictions accordingly.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday had announced a slew of relaxations in the national capital. In a press conference, he had mentioned that revenue in the national capital took a major hit due to the lockdown.

Delhi is inching towards 11,000-mark tally of COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the national capital has so far reached 178.

India today recorded the biggest single-day spike of 5,611 Covid-19 cases, with the total infections reaching 1,06,750, including 3,303 deaths, Union Health Ministry figures revealed. The last 24 hours saw 140 deaths. The country's recovery rate, however, stood at 39.62 per cent with 42,298 people having recovered from the pandemic in a positive sign of the battle against the virus.

