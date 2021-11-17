Delhi Implements New Excise Policy On Liquor; Shops To Open Today With Walk-in Facility

With the introduction of a new excise regime in Delhi on Wednesday, posh shops with walk-in facilities are opening, while restaurants will serve liquor in bottles. According to Delhi's new tax policy, sophisticated liquor shops will be installed in 32 zones throughout the city. One retail licensee will have 27 liquor stores per zone. The new policy intends to transform the customer experience by replacing traditional liquor vends in the city with sophisticated and stylish liquor stores that are at least 500 square feet in size and offer walk-in service.

These stores will be large, well-lit, and climate-controlled. On the first day of the new liquor regime, those in the liquor trade expressed concerns about a lack of liquor in the national capital. The Delhi government put an end to the retail liquor business on Tuesday, as a new excise policy is scheduled to take effect in the city.

The last day of business for over 600 government-run alcohol stores in Delhi was on Tuesday, November 16. Officials from the Excise Department, on the other hand, indicated that comprehensive procedures have been made to ensure that people are not inconvenienced. "We have given provisional licences to around 350 shops and registration of over 200 brands have been done with 10 wholesale licensees. The wholesale licensees have procured nine lakh litres of liquor of various brands so far," an official said.

According to him, licences have been distributed to all applicants in 32 zones, although approximately 300-350 stores are expected to open on the first day of the new excise regime. The new excise regulation also permits restaurants to sell liquor in bottles. The liquor will be offered in glasses or whole bottles at L-17 restaurants, and the licensee will be solely responsible for ensuring that no bottle leaves the premises, according to the policy.

The programme also permits the establishment of five 2,500-square-foot super-premium retail outlets. At these super-premium retail outlets, a liquor tasting facility will be built. The policy also prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in grilled establishments with customers swarming outside on the streets and sidewalks. According to Naresh Goyal, President of the Delhi Liquor Trade Association, there is a risk of turmoil in the beginning because all outlets will be unable to open on Wednesday.

“Not more than 250-300 shops will be able to function on the first day. There maybe some shortage in the initial few days due to lesser number of shops, however, it will end as new vends come up,” Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Liquor costs in the city may rise as a result of the Delhi government's new excise policy, which allows private vends to start as of today. The Excise Department, which is in the process of determining the MRP of brands that will be registered in Delhi, has predicted that the wholesale price of all types of liquor will rise by 8% to 9%. The impact on wholesale price due to factors such as central sales tax of 2%, wholesaler profit margin, import pass fee, and freight and handling charges, as approved in the Excise Policy 2021-22, may result in a 10 to 25% increase for some brands of whisky. Previously, there were 260 privately owned liquor vendors and roughly 600 government-run liquor stores in Delhi.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

IMAGE: PTI