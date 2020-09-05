Delhi International Airport Gets India's First On-site COVID-19 Testing Lab

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is preparing to unveil India's first on-site COVID-19 testing facility. According to the reports, the 3500 square metre facility has been set up at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 in collaboration with Genestrings Diagnostic Centre and will be available to the general public mid-September. It is a significant step taken to ensure passengers coming from abroad can obtain a report on their COVID status upon reaching India.

Results within 4-6 hours

The results of samples collected at the IGI airport laboratory will be declared within 4-6 hours, as per reports. The passengers will be isolated at the waiting lounge or may opt to stay in a hotel until the results are out. In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable government protocols by the State authorities. Those testing negative can continue their onward journey.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines mandate international passengers arriving in India to have their RT-PCR negative certificate so that they would be exempted from institutional quarantine and allowed for onward journey. However, those who could not get the report can now access the facility at Delhi Airport.

COVID-19 vaccines race

Meanwhile, as the threat of the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic continues to loom over the globe, the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said that the worldwide distribution of vaccines on a mass level against COVID-19 may take place by mid-2021.

WHO has reported over 285,000 COVID-19 fresh cases on September 4 taking the total tally of the deadly virus infection to 2,61,71,112 which includes 8,65,154 deaths due to the virus. America remains the worst affected country with 60,50,444 cases, followed by Brazil with 39,97865 cases. India currently ranks third with 39,36,747 cases and is soon expected to overtake Brazil with respected to the COVID-19 infections.

