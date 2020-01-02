Delhi: Jamia's Alumni Association Participates In Candlelight March Against CAA, NRC, NPR

Amid the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) on Wednesday, January 1, participated in a candlelight march at Jamia Nagar in Delhi against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

Several protesters took to streets from the association gate to the Jamia Millia Islamia University's gate number 7. As per reports, they were holding candles and singing patriotic songs.

According to the Vice President of the AAJMI, Faraz, they support the students who are protesting against the Act. "We will keep protesting until the government take any action in our support. The Centre should pass some resolution in the Act if they want us to end our protest."

Protests against CAA

The mood in the capital has been tense since buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University two weeks ago. The police had claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. However, the students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest.

In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station.

Several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh against the newly amended Citizenship Act, followed by the Jamia violence. Along with it, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)