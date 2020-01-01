Tamil Orator Nellai Kannan Who Said 'Finish PM,Shah' During Anti-CAA SDPI Protest Arrested

Tamil orator Nellai Kannan who had earlier called to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a provocative speech during the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)'s anti-CAA meeting has been arrested by Perambalur district police on Wednesday. The Tamil scholar was addressing the people in Tirunelveli district where he allegedly said that Home Minister Amit Shah is the mind behind the PM and so should be finished after which BJP had registered a complaint against the Nellai Kannan.

After the FIR was filed against Kannan by the police, he got admitted to a hospital complaining of chest pain. However, now, the Perambalur district police have arrested him.

Nellai Kannan who is seen as Congress person in public perception, instigates violence against our Hon Home minister.



People of Tamilnadu are shocked. TN police should take strong action against Nellai Kannan.

SDPI and PFI involved in instigating violence against CAA?

This comes days after SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) have come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. This pertains mainly to the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. Muslims were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

PFI state president arrested

The PFI and SDPI are believed to be closely associated with each other. SDPI has also formally contested elections in the past. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 20 PFI/SDPI workers including the PFI state president Nur Hasan. A total of 317 people have been arrested while 79 FIRs have been registered.

