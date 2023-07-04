Delhi L-G Terminates 400 'specialists' Appointed 'unlawfully' By Arvind Kejriwal Govt

In a sweeping measure, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Monday terminated at least 400 'specialists' who were appointed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The decision was welcomed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). An estimated 400 'specialists' were employed by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led the AAP government in different departments. According to a notice accessed by Republic from the LG office, the appointments by the AAP government were not under legal provisions.

Specialists employed 'in a non-transparent manner': Delhi LG

As per the notice, the AAP government had engaged the "specialists" in a "non-transparent manner" and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority. The LG office's statement further detailed that Delhi L-G VK Saxena has agreed to the proposal of the Services department to immediately terminate the services of about 400 private persons.

“The appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training,” the LG's statement stressed. "These private persons engaged as Fellows/Associate Fellows/Advisors/Dy Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, etc by Delhi government in its various departments and agencies stand terminated,” the statement read.

The BJP hailed the step taken by the L-G Office calling it 'long overdue'. “These 400 odd appointees were not any specialists, they were actually the most favoured persons of CM Arvind Kejriwal," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva noted, adding that such appointments were "a big corruption in themselves and we can see the hands of CM Kejriwal and other senior Ministers behind it." He further stressed that the specialists did not fulfil educational qualifications and "their appointment violated the prescribed job reservation norms too." “Their dismissal is not enough the Delhi government should recover the salaries given to them over time,” Sachdeva added.