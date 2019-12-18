CAA Violence: Entry & Exit Gates Of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Closed; Opened Later

Amidst ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur - Babarpur stations were closed on Wednesday, December 18, citing security reasons. However, the interchange facility towards Shiv Vihar was kept open from Maujpur station.

Normal service on all other stations and lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 18, 2019

These stations remained closed for about an hour. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) then took to Twitter and informed about normal services being resumed in all stations.

Normal services have resumed in all stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 18, 2019

On Monday, December 16, entry and exit gates at two metro stations in central Delhi were closed in view of protests in the city. Earlier in the day, the DMRC had announced closing entry and exit gates at Jamia Millia Islamia metro station, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan.

"Entry & exit gates of Lok Kalyan Marg and Janpath are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Seelampur violence

An Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday, December 17, and took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, it took a violent turn, forcing the police to use tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The protests in Seelampur comes two days after clashes erupted between the police and protesters in Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Hidden mob present in Seelampur for protests

Some people were supposed to stage a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Jafrabad at around 2 pm but people gathered between 1 pm and 1.15 pm at Seelampur point and were stopped by police, they said. "A hidden mob, without any prior information, marched to Seelampur point. It swelled to 4,000-5,000 people. They were peaceful for about 30 minutes. But after that they indulged in minor clashes," an official said. The situation was brought under control soon and has improved, they said. In the afternoon, angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in the Northeast Delhi area.

(With Agency Inputs)