Delhi Metro Services To Be Partially Curtailed Ahead Of Republic Day

Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, the Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed as a part of security arrangements. Special instructions were given by the Delhi police to avoid any security threat.

The Metro schedules of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) have been partially modified for Sunday. The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till noon. All metro parking lots will remain closed on January 25, from 6 am to 2 pm. This step is also being taken as a part of security arrangements.

Republic Day Update



Delhi Metro parking facilities will remain closed from 6:00 AM on 25th January till 2:00 PM on 26th January at all metro stations. pic.twitter.com/gEJ3jIrbTN — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) January 24, 2020

This year the women bikers of Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) will be participating in the Republic day parade in Rajpath.

Brazilian President will be the Chief Guest for R-Day

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has arrived in India today for a 4-day visit and will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. He will also hold talks with the Indian leadership to bolster trade and investment between the two countries. Bolsonaro will be the third Brazilian President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

Security beefed up in Delhi for Republic Day

Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8 km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort.

Police personnel have been strictly directed to stay alert since Delhi polls are around the corner. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy footfall areas are also being taken into consideration.

(With inputs from ANI)

