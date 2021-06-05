'Delhi Metro To Resume Services From June 7 With 50% Capacity & Strict COVID Norms': DMRC

As the Delhi government eases COVID-19 curbs on Saturday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced resuming the metro services for the common public from 7th June 2021 with a 50 % seating capacity. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged the fact that the novel coronavirus situation is in control as he announced a slew of relaxations in COVID-19 curbs while extending the lockdown in the national capital. As per the new regulations applicable from June 7-14, all markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis.

Delhi Metro to run at 50% capacity

Taking to Twitter DMRC said, "In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi; on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for the general public from 7th June 2021 with 50% seating capacity only".

DMRC Services Update



In the wake of revised guidelines issued today by the Govt. of NCT of Delhi; on the extension of Curfew in Delhi for the containment of Covid-19, the Delhi Metro services will be resumed for general public from 7th June 2021 with 50% seating capacity only. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 5, 2021

As per DMRC, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from approx. 5 to 15 min on different Lines, on Monday. The number of trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter, services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown, added DMRC.

DMRC's advice to the Public while travelling

The general public is advised to cooperate with the Metro authorities in ensuring compliance with COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises throughout their travel

In order to ensure social distancing and compliance to 50% seating inside trains, the public is also advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit COVID appropriate behaviour outside the stations also while waiting for their turn to enter the station.

Entry at stations will continue to be regulated through identified gates as was the practice earlier. DMRC is also writing to authorities for maintenance of law & order outside stations to handle the extra rush as services resume from Monday in the ongoing pandemic scenario.

Other relaxations in Delhi COVID-19 curbs:

All markets and malls will be open on an odd-even basis from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Half the shops will be open on one day and the remaining ones will be open on the next day

There will be 100% attendance for Group A officers and 50% attendance for the lower-rank officers working in government offices

There will be 100% attendance for employees working in essential services

All private offices can function with 50% manpower but work from home will be encouraged

The private hospitals should stagger their timings to avoid crowding

All essential shops will open every day

The delivery of goods by e-commerce will continue

COVID-19 cases & vaccination in Delhi

As per the Delhi State Health bulletin, the national capital reported 414 fresh cases, 60 deaths and 1,683 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate drops to 0.53% and Active cases at 6,731. A total of 43,40,402 persons have been inoculated in India whereas 12,73,779 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

COVID19 | Delhi reports 414 fresh cases, 60 deaths and 1,683 recoveries in the last 24 hours; positivity rate drops to 0.53%. Active cases at 6,731 pic.twitter.com/Ae64oJhyRC — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI)