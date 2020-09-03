Delhi Metro To Start Yellow Line On Sept 7, Add More Lines In Phases Over Three Days

The Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC) informed on Wednesday, September 2 that it will begin Delhi Metro in a phased manner from September 7 keeping in mind the new guidelines issued by the Central government. As per reports, the DMRC chief Mangu Singh said that in the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts – first from 7 AM to 11 AM and second 4 PM to 8 PM. He further added that the normal operations will be effective from September 12.

Graded resumption of metro services

As per the latest guidelines, Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7 September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner. Details on the Metro functioning & its usage will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by MoHUA. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/jBFXcdDLhP — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 29, 2020

The DMRC chief said that Delhi Metro Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from September 7 in a graded manner. As per reports, he said, "In phase 1, on September 7, we are planning to start Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre. In phase 2, on September 9, we will start three more lines, Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line".

The graded resumption of metro services would be done linewise with specific timings in three stages as follows. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/8QgvgTCZCj — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 2, 2020

The DMRC official further added that after strict observation of phase 1 operation and its impact, they will introduce Red Line (Ghaziabad to Rithala), the Bahadurgarh line, and the Faridabad line in phase 3 on September 10.

As per COVID-19 guidelines, a separate gate will be put to use for exit purposes while only smart cards and cashless/online transactions will be allowed. The metro trains will not stop at stations if the commuters are found not maintaining social distancing.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the metro services will be functional in a graded manner from September 7 across the country and passengers will have to follow safety measures such as social distancing and wearing face masks in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The minister further added that the metro stations falling under containment zones will remain closed as services resume. He added that wearing face masks is mandatory during travel in the metro and at the metro stations.

