Delhi Metro's Power Rangers Tweet Signifies Growth, Netizens Applaud

In a recent tweet, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) flaunted their on-point meme game as they posted two photos featuring superhero character Power Rangers. The first picture featuring three Power Rangers in yellow, blue and red with a caption 'Beginning the decade' depicts that there were only three metro lines ten years ago, whereas the second picture featuring nine Power Rangers signifies the immense growth of the metro connectivity in Delhi/NCR. The second image features the superhero's in different colours including yellow, violet, blue, orange, magenta, green, grey and pink.

Beginning of End of

the decade the decade pic.twitter.com/vy1Tng0sMJ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 29, 2019

READ: Kapil Sharma Says "No Need To Stay In Traffic Anymore" While Using Delhi Metro

Netizens praise DMRC

The tweet soon went viral and became an internet sensation. Internet users were quite impressed with the quirky tweet as they also dropped several comments to praise their creativity. One netizen wrote, “Oh boy. Love it. Top class!”. While another wrote, “Bwhaahahahahahaha, ten points to whoever handles this twitter”.

This requires high meme knowledge to understand. Fantastic 👍👍 — Abhishek Sahu 🇮🇳 (@AbhishekSahuRaj) December 29, 2019

Hats off for the creativity. Power Rangers to show Metro line colours is just amazing! — Shivank Sharma (@shanks_10) December 29, 2019

This one is perhaps the most creative meme ever by govt organization that i have ever seen . Kudos to he / she who got this brilliant idea . — Abhishek Mishra (@abhishekMI35) December 29, 2019

This is the most amazing tweet ever , kudos for creativity — R K Y (@rohitky77) December 29, 2019

READ: Delhi Metro Adds Two More Stations In E-bicycle Scheme

Very thoughtful and colourful👌👏👌👏 ..maine metro se pehle ka Delhi dekha hai..hum jaante hain Delhi Metro ne kya kamaal kiya hai..Delhi ke raftaar ko aur raftaar dene ke liye Team DMRC ko 🙏 — Mridul Ranjan (@MridulRanjan3) December 29, 2019

Mumbai metro beginning & End of Decade had same pic

Work in progress pic.twitter.com/4sxjLKCZFO — Shinchan Mansoori (@shabaazmansoori) December 29, 2019

Full credit for the creativity...👍 Give good appraisal's to the person in charge of this handle...😊 — 🇮🇳ॐ सत्य वचन ॐ🇮🇳 (@HonestWordsOnly) December 29, 2019

READ: Japanese Envoy Takes Ride In Delhi Metro

READ: Delhi Metro Achieved Record Number Of 'journeys' On Sep 22: DMRC