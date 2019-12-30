The Debate
Delhi Metro's Power Rangers Tweet Signifies Growth, Netizens Applaud

General News

In a recent tweet, Delhi Metro flaunted their on-point meme game as they posted two photos featuring Power Rangers to signify the immense growth of the metro.

Delhi metro

In a recent tweet, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) flaunted their on-point meme game as they posted two photos featuring superhero character Power Rangers. The first picture featuring three Power Rangers in yellow, blue and red with a caption 'Beginning the decade' depicts that there were only three metro lines ten years ago, whereas the second picture featuring nine Power Rangers signifies the immense growth of the metro connectivity in Delhi/NCR. The second image features the superhero's in different colours including yellow, violet, blue, orange, magenta, green, grey and pink. 

READ: Kapil Sharma Says "No Need To Stay In Traffic Anymore" While Using Delhi Metro

Netizens praise DMRC

The tweet soon went viral and became an internet sensation. Internet users were quite impressed with the quirky tweet as they also dropped several comments to praise their creativity. One netizen wrote, “Oh boy. Love it. Top class!”. While another wrote, “Bwhaahahahahahaha, ten points to whoever handles this twitter”. 

READ: Delhi Metro Adds Two More Stations In E-bicycle Scheme

READ: Japanese Envoy Takes Ride In Delhi Metro

READ: Delhi Metro Achieved Record Number Of 'journeys' On Sep 22: DMRC

