Kapil Sharma Says "No Need To Stay In Traffic Anymore" While Using Delhi Metro

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account to share some pictures of him on a Delhi Metro train. In the picture, Kapil was accompanied by several members from his The Kapil Sharma Show. However, his post prompted the fans to remind him that onboard photography was prohibited. A huge number of users replied to his tweet in order to teach him that photography is not allowed while travelling in Delhi metro. The popular comedian has a huge number of following on social media and the fans have poured out waves of responses on his Delhi metro ride pictures. Read more to know what fans commented on Kapil Sharma’s tweet.

Kapil Sharma post

Kapil Sharma's post has garnered more than 27k likes currently and some of his fans have taken to the comments section to congratulated Kapil Sharma for completing 100 episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath took to his Twitter to share the news of being blessed with a baby girl. Fans have been pouring love for the comedian and have been supporting him since he made his comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show. Read more to see on fan reactions on Kapil Sharma’s post.

Fan reactions

Aahaa... clearly written all over.. photography in metro not permitted...Afterall indians h rule maan liye to Indians kaise :D — Vishal (@VishalVns3) December 24, 2019

Kapil ji, What authorities your team to take pictures inside the Metro. The signs clearly state 'no photography'. — Kam (@CoachGupta) December 25, 2019

Photography is prohibited in the Delhi metro so why are you all click photo during the journey of Delhi metro by the way nice click to all of you. — Sachin (@Sachin80376493) December 26, 2019

