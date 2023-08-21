Delhi minor rape case: Accused government officer suspended with immediate effect

Delhi’s Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday (August 21) suspended the rape-accused government officer with immediate effect. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a report on the matter from Kumar by 5:00 pm.

“A disciplinary proceeding against Premoday Khakha working in the Department on the post of assistant director is contemplated,” read the order.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Sh. Premoday Khakha, assistant director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. It is further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Sh. Premoday Khakha, assistant director shall be in Delhi and the said Sh. Premoday Khakha, assistant director shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the undersigned,” added the order issued by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Delhi Govt official’s horrendous act and aftermath

The suspension order follows after allegations surfaced that a minor girl was allegedly raped by a Delhi Government official working with the Child and Women Development Ministry. The official allegedly raped his deceased friend’s minor daughter for several months causing her pregnancy, reported news agency PTI.

If reports are to be believed, the victim was living with the accused, identified as Premoday Khakha, and his family since 2020 after her father’s death.

Taking action, the Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against the former Delhi Government officer on charges of rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A case against the accused under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The sections include 376(2)(f), 323, 506, 509, 313, 120- B and 34. The Delhi Police has arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the senior official's wife has also been booked under section 120-B.

Delhi Government sleeping, NCW chief to DCW chief

Expressing her anguish over the incident, Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) claimed that DCW chief Swati Maliwal “does nothing and only denounces others.”

“It’s a horrific case because a person who was responsible for the Women and Child Department was abusing a minor. I heard that Delhi Police has registered an FIR and are about to arrest the accused, but my question is: What is the Delhi Government doing? What is DCW chief Swati Maliwal doing?,” Sharma said while speaking to the Republic.

DCW chief’s notice to Delhi Police

The Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal had issued a notice to the Delhi Police over the alleged delay in action against the accused and demanded immediate arrest of the officer. “In Delhi, a government officer sitting on the post of deputy director in the Women and Child Development Department has been accused of sexually abusing a girl child. The police haven't arrested him yet,” Maliwal said. Stating that such offences are serious in nature and stringent action should be taken immediately, the DCW stated, "He must be arrested soon.”

"Today the disciples of Brij Bhushan, Kuldeep Sengar and Ram Rahim are running a campaign against me. They have received orders from above. It is a good thing that at least the talk of women's safety came out of these people's mouths. Delhi Police is with them, the accountability of the officers is with them and they are asking me questions," Maliwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).