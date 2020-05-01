Delhi Minorities Commission Chief Apologises For Controversial Tweet 'thanking Kuwait'

After posting a controversial tweet thanking Kuwait for 'standing for Indian Muslims' Delhi's minorities commission chief Zafarful-Islam Khan, on Friday, apologised for his tweet terming it 'ill-timed and insensitive'. He stated that while the tweet was short, it was blown out of proportion 'distorting and fabricated'. Affirming that he will defend India in the Arab world, he said that he had taken legal action against the media channel which had distorted his statement.

Delhi minorities commission chief apologises

Statement by Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan (1 May 2020) pic.twitter.com/9d5609e8rS — Zafarul-Islam Khan (@khan_zafarul) May 1, 2020

What did Khan tweet?

On Tuesday, Khan tweeted thanking Kuwait for reportedly standing with Indian Muslims, contending that the "Hindutva bigots" had indulged in hate campaigns, lynching, and riots directed against the minority community. Moreover, he warned that the "bigots" would face an avalanche if the Indian Muslims chose to complain to the Muslim world about the woes faced by them. He added that persons like Zakir Naik were respected household names in the Muslim world. Earlier, Khan had written to the Delhi CM on the alleged discrimination being meted out to the Tablighi Jamaat workers at quarantine centres.

BJP slams Zafarul Islam's comments

BJP lashed out at the Delhi Minorities Commission chairman and demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal to sack him from his post. Writing on Twitter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Islam for branding Zakir Naik as a hero. Khan has clarified that he had no association with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

