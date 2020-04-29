BJP Demands Removal Of Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman For His Controversial Remarks

Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan's controversial comments sparked controversy on Tuesday. Thanking Kuwait for reportedly standing with Indian Muslims, he contended that the "Hindutva bigots" had indulged in hate campaigns, lynching, and riots directed against the minority community. Moreover, he warned that the "bigots" would face an avalanche if the Indian Muslims chose to complain to the Muslim world about the woes faced by them.

In his post on Twitter, Khan claimed that Indian Muslims enjoyed huge goodwill in the eyes of the Arab world for their services to Islamic causes. He added that persons like Zakir Naik were respected household names in the Muslim world. Earlier, Khan had written to the Delhi CM on the alleged discrimination being meted out to the Tablighi Jamaat workers at quarantine centres.

BJP slams Zafarul Islam's comments

BJP lashed out at the Delhi Minorities Commission chairman and demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal to sack him from his post. Writing on Twitter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Islam for branding Zakir Naik as a hero. He also contended that Khan had threatened the people of an attack.

I have written to @LtGovDelhi demanding immediate expulsion of Zafarul-Islam Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities Commission for spreading hate & bigotry and misusing his constitutional office for anti-India activities.



CM @ArvindKejriwal’s silence on this shows malafide intent. pic.twitter.com/e0UC5gGJ18 — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) April 29, 2020

On Wednesday, Khan clarified that his tweet was in the context of the issues faced by Muslims. Asserting that he was patriotic to the core, he mentioned that he had defended India on Arabic media. Furthermore, he said that he had no association with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Additionally, the Delhi Minorities Commission chairman claimed that his comments had been distorted.

