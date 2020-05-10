Delhi Police Honour Sanitation Workers; Facilitate Contribution In Fight Against COVID-19

Delhi police, on Saturday, facilitated a group of corona warriors for their efforts and sacrifice. Deputy Comissioner of Police (DCP), Sanjay Bhatia honoured the workers.

Delhi police honours corona warriors

During the event, Bhatia said, "Everyone has honoured doctors, paramedics, police, media, NGOs, good Samaritans, big companies, but none has thought of felicitating the unsung heroes like the sanitation workers. Since the outbreak of Coronavirus, we have not witnessed any areas which have not been cleaned. These people are also part of people fighting against coronavirus. As felicitating all sanitation workers of Delhi is not possible, I on behalf of the Delhi Police have felicitated five people from each district. I want to extend my and the society's gratitude to these workers for doing their duty amid the Coronavirus outbreak."

