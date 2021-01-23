Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Republic Day Parade Full Dress Rehearsal; Read

Ahead of the Republic Day full dress rehearsal on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. The advisory highlights the parade route, traffic restrictions and alternative routes for commuters. As per the advisory, vehicular movement in some parts of Central Delhi will be restricted till the parade is concluded.

Traffic advisory for full dress rehearsal

As per the advisory, no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 PM on January 22 till the parade is concluded on Saturday. In addition, the advisory also states that no cross traffic will be allowed at any Rajpath intersections. In addition, C-Hexagon-India Gate will also be closed until the parade and tableaux enter the national stadium. Commuters have therefore been advised to take the alternative routes as the parade will commence from Vijay Chowk Rajpath and pass through Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace-Tilak Marg Radial Road. It will then turn right on the 'C'-Hexagon and then turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No-1.

Key routes to be avoided

Vehicular movement is prohibited from Vijay Chowk, Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, Precision Palace, Tilak Marg, Radial Road, C Hexagon to National Stadium at Gate No.1, Rafi Marg, Janpath, Mansingh Road.

Alternative routes for commuters

The advisory has stated that commuters can choose to take any of the following routes in case of unavoidable travel.

Ring Road-Ashram Chowk-Sarai Kale Khan-IP Flyover-Rajghat, Aurobindo Marg-AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, Park Street, Bhairo Marg-Mathura Road-Lodhi Road, Snow Khana Chowk, Rani Jhansi Road, Vande Mataram Marg, ISBT, Chandigram Akhara, Mall Road, Azadpur, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Place Outer Circle, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, Paharganj.

Moreover, bus movement in the city will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate. Metro services will not be affected and will be available for commuters. Even so, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5am till 12pm on Saturday.

Here's the full advisory:

