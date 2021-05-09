Delhi Police Launches 'COVI Van Helpline' For Senior Citizens Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As India continues to grapple with the deadly second wave of COVID-19, Delhi Police has launched a helpline number for senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the pandemic. The National capital's South District Police on Sunday has launched a 'COVI Van Helpline' (012- 26241077) for senior citizens in the neighbourhood. Delhi Police department told that after receiving the call the assigned officer will help the patient to get essential items.

"After receiving any call for COVI Van, deployed police official on COVI Van with the beat officer will go to the house of senior citizens and help them in getting their needs, including any essential item, vaccination and medicines," said the Delhi Police statement".

The information of commencement of COVI Van has been circulated in the Greater Kailash -1 area with the help of beat officers and the Residents Welfare Association (RWA). After every visit, all the precautions will be taken including - sanitisation, gloves, masks, and social distancing.

Delhi extends lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital for one more week on Sunday, May 9. While announcing the lockdown, Delhi CM said that this lockdown will be harder and asked people to follow the protocols strictly. Kejriwal also appreciated the central government for its constant support to Delhi. He said that the Delhi government has made all possible arrangements to deal with the second wave. Metro services will be shut during this lockdown.

"Last month, when the corona cases started increasing rapidly and people were quite serious, we were forced to impose lockdown. The infection rate reached 35%. Cases have started reducing slowly since April 26 and have come to 23%," said Kejriwal in his address.

COVID19 | In the last 2-3 days, the positivity rate has come down to 23% from 35%: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/83Iz6KxozT — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

COVID Cases in Delhi

As the Health Ministry, on Saturday Delhi recorded 17,364 fresh COVID cases and 332 deaths over the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload has reached 13,10,231 including 87,907 active cases and 19,071 related deaths. The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent and the case fatality rate of 1.46 per cent.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases, 3,86,444 discharges, and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,22,96,414

Total discharges: 1,83,17,404

Death toll: 2,42,362

Active cases: 37,36,648

Total vaccination: 16,94,39,663

(with inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: PIXABAY/PTI)