Delhi Police To Get Leave On Birthdays & Anniversaries To Spend Quality Time With Family

The office of Delhi's Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday approved a set of holidays for the police personnel. As per a notification released in relation to the same, the police personnel will now get leaves on their wedding anniversary, their birthday as well as the birthdays of their spouse and children. The leaves, as per the notification, are being given so that the police personnel gets to spend some time with their family members, especially on 'landmark occasions'.

The notification read, "It has been observed that on several occasions police personnel are unable to spend time with their family members on important landmark occasions e.g, birthdays of police personnel, spouse, and their children as well as on their marriage anniversary."

"Hence police personnel shall be granted duty rest on their birthday, wedding anniversary, the birthday of their spouse as well as the birthday of their children so that they may spend quality time with their family members," it added, underlining that the notification has been made on the orders of Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Commissioner of Police of Delhi on July 27.