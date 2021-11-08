Delhi Registers 1171 Dengue Cases & 3 Deaths In A Week; Union Health Min Ensures Support

As the Dengue outbreak in Delhi continues to worsen, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation notified that around 1171 cases had been reported in the last week itself. The SDMC stated that a total of 2708 cases of Dengue had been reported in Delhi yet.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on November 1 had reviewed the drastic conditions created due to Dengue and assured the national capital that the Centre stood in full support.

Central govt extends support to Delhi and nine other states/UTs

Not just Delhi, but the Dengue outbreak in India had worsened by the month of October with Uttar Pradesh too registering a significant number of cases. Reportedly, Jammu and Kashmir (1000+cases) and Delhi (2700+ cases) were among the worst affected places and were considered among the red zone. The Central Government while extending its support to the concerned states had deployed high-level health management teams to control and manage the situation.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that the health management teams had been instructed to assist and support the affected states and provide them an effective response. Additionally, the ministry has also sought the report on vector control status, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti larval and anti adult vector control measures.

Delhi's alarming Dengue status

According to a report released on Monday by SDMC, three more deaths due to dengue have been recorded in Delhi taking the total number of fatalities to nine. Over 1,170 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week. With this the number of cases of Dengue has climbed to over 2,700. This is the highest number of fatalities due to dengue recorded in a year in Delhi since 2017 when the cumulative death count officially reported was 10.

According to the report, nine deaths and a total of 2,708 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 6, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period. Of the 2,700 dengue cases reported in Delhi this year, 1,171 have been reported this month till November 6 and in October, 1,196 more cases were reported.

Image: Twitter/@sarbanandsonwal