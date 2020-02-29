Delhi Violence: SC Lawyer Demands Tahir Hussain's Immediate Arrest, Writes To Delhi Police

Supreme Court Advocate Aalakh Srivastava on Friday, February 28, wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner demanding AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's immediate arrest. Along with it, he also wrote a letter to the CBI Director seeking a suo-moto investigation into the matter. Hussain is accused of murdering Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer Ankit Sharma during violent clashes in the northeast Delhi.

In his letter, Srivastava requested the Delhi Police to conduct Hussain's custodial interrogation, narco analysis, polygraph and brain mapping tests. He stated that the recovery of a large cache of ammunition from Hussain's residence clearly indicates that a pre-planned and deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched by the rioters to commit large scale violence and kill IB Officer Ankit Sharma and other innocent people.

FIR filed against Tahir Hussain

Hussian has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of the IB Officer. This is one of the 48 cases that is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. As per reports, the complaint was lodged at Dayalpur Police Station by deceased Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar.

Tahir Hussain suspended from AAP

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi violence, in which 42 people have died as per the latest count. A look through his factory in Delhi had revealed remains of what were unmistakably rioting materials.

दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन को जाँच पूरी होने तक आम आदमी पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है। — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2020

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On Wednesday, the family of the martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer, adding that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought by Hussain. Delhi Police had later conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 42.

