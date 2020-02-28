CPI-M Seeks Supreme Court Probe Into Delhi Violence, Says Role Of Delhi Police Under Cloud

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI-M on Friday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the Delhi violence so as to clear doubts about any partisan approach, alleging that "the role of Delhi Police has come under a huge cloud."

In a statement, CPI expressed strong disapproval over the manner the Central Government, responsible for the law and order situation was dealing with "communal violence" in the national capital.

"The politburo takes particular note of the composition of the two special investigation teams for probing the communal violence. Each one is led by officers of the rank of the Deputy Commissioner and both of them have played a questionable role in handling the Shaheen Bagh, JNU and Jamia violence earlier where one of them had been actually indicted by the Election Commission," the party statement read.

CPI questions role of Delhi police

The CPI alleged that the role of Delhi Police in preventing violence is "highly questionable" and appears as an attempt to "whitewash the role of perpetrators". The party also condemned the remarks made by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over the Delhi violence.

"National Security Advisor has made a shocking statement while talking to victims of violence that 'whatever happened has happened'. The same approach was evident in the unseemly developments in the Delhi High Court where the Delhi Police categorically refused to indict those who have given public speeches to incite communal polarisation," CPI alleged.

'Supreme Court probe to restore confidence'

The statement by CPI said that there is an urgent need to gain confidence in people and tackle the trauma and sense of insecurity caused by violence in North-East Delhi.

"The politburo, therefore, urges the Central Government that since the role of the Delhi Police has come under a huge cloud, the commissioning of a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge, or, a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry is imperative to dispel doubts about any partisan approach in restoring all-round confidence," the statement added.

