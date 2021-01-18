Delhi Schools Reopen For Classes 10 & 12; TN Govt Issues SOPs For Educational Institutes

Schools in the national capital opened on January 18 for classes 10 and 12 with strict COVID-19 guidelines, after remaining shut for almost 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to extend best wishes to students who are attending school from today.

Best wishes to the students of class 10&12th who are going to visit their school today after 10 months...



(though it's only for limited purpose and with covid protocols..) But still...



I am glad that schools are opening in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/vmLRIkVl68 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 18, 2021

The Delhi government has permitted opening of schools outside contaminated zones and has adopted several measures to prevent the spread of the virus. CCTVs have been installed to keep a close watch that social distancing norms are being followed, their is mandatory usage of masks and sanitizers. However, parents in the capital are disappointed with the announcement amid the pandemic and have requested the government to reconsider its decision.

READ | COVID-19: WHO Calls For 'global Expansion Of Genomic Sequencing' To Combat New Strains

SOPs for Schools by TN Govt

As Tamil Nadu government has announced reopening of schools for classes 10 and 12 from January 19, 2021, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been released by the Tamil Nadu Health Department. Check them out here:

SOPs along with IEC materials to be shared to school management

Sanitizers to be provided to each classroom

Screening of entire school children of class 10th & 12th and faculty to be done in a weeks' time using RBSK team. Screening of school children should include co-morbidity.

MMU team should be available in the blocks and their contact details to be shared to schools for contacting them in case of emergency.

All the PHCs should be alerted to handle any suspected symptomatic children as per SOPs.

Sufficient quantity of Vitamin C, Multivitamin tablets and other immuno-boosters to be given to children.

Health inspectors/ Block Health Supervisors, Non-Medical supervisors to be assigned to each and every school including private institution to monitor the follow-ups of SOPs.

School campus cleaning and creation of sufficient handwashing facility will be the responsibility of local body/school management.

READ | Tamil Nadu Schools To Reopen From Jan 19 For Classes 10 And 12; States' School Status Here

State-wise list of reopening schools

Several other states have already reopened schools and colleges while some states are planning to reopen in the coming weeks:-

Nagaland- Schools to reopen for class 6th onwards from February 21.

Telangana- Educational institutions to reopen for Class 9 and above from February 1.

Mizoram- Schools to reopen for classes 10th and 12th from January 21.

Delhi- Outside containment zones school reopened for classes 10 & 12 on January 18.

Rajasthan- Educational institutions reopened on January 18.

Tamil Nadu- Schools to reopen for classes 10th and 12th from January 19.

Gujarat- Educational institution reopened on January 11.

Odisha- School reopened for classes 10 & 12 on January 8.

Uttar Pradesh- Schools for students from classes 9 to12 reopened on December 7.

Jharkhand- Schools reopened for classes 10 & 12 on December 21

Himachal Pradesh- Schools to remain closed till February 15.

Maharashtra- With 50% capacity, government to decide by January 20.

READ | COVID-19: UK Shuts Down All Travel Corridors From January 18 To Curb Virus Spread

READ | COVID-19 Vaccine By AstraZeneca To Receive Swiss Approval By This Month: Report