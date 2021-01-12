Tamil Nadu Schools To Reopen From Jan 19 For Classes 10 And 12; States' School Status Here

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began in India, schools have been closed from mid-March last year with online classes being implemented. Now that the COVID cases are declining and vaccinations beginning, the Centre has also allowed reopening educational institutes, and states from across the country are planning to reopen schools & colleges with proper COVID guidelines.

Tamil Nadu government has announced it will reopen schools from January 19, 2021, and instructed to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Only 25 students will be allowed in a class

Face masks will be mandatory inside and outside the school premises for students and as well as teachers

Health Department to provide Vitamin and Zinc tablets to boost students immunity.

After Centre's nod, a feedback meeting was held by the Tamil Nadu govt on January 7 and 8. As per reports, parents have also agreed for reopening of schools in the meeting. Education Minister K.A Sengottaiyan has instructed that public exams will be held for 10th and 12th class.

State-wise list of reopening schools

Several other states have already reopened the schools and colleges while some states are planning in to reopen in the coming weeks:-

Maharashtra- Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant said that government will make a decision over reopening of school and colleges by January 20th, 2021 with 50 per cent capacity.

Delhi- The state government has denied reopening schools and colleges till the vaccination is accessible to the public.

Rajasthan- Schools, Colleges and coaching classes will reopen from 18th January. However, the Medical colleges, and nursing colleges reopened from 11th January 2021.

Punjab- All schools are reopened for the students of classes 5th to 12th in the state from January 7, 2021, with timings set at 10 am to 3 pm.

Gujarat- After remaining shut for over nine months due to the Coronavirus outbreak, schools for classes 10 and 12 and colleges for final year graduation and post-graduation students reopened in Gujarat on January 11, 2021.

Odisha- Schools reopened for students of Class 10 and 12 in the state on January 8, after remaining closed for over 9 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh- Schools for students from 9 to12 grade were reopened on December 7 with several safety guidelines.

Haryana- Schools and colleges for students of class 9 and 11 in the state were reopened from December 21, whereas for classes 10th and 12th it reopened from December 14.

