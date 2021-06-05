Delhi To Set Up Genome Sequencing Labs, Pediatric Task Force Before 3rd COVID Wave

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Government is planning to set up two genome sequencing labs, and a pediatric task force in the wake of the possible third COVID-19 wave. The state government is also working towards ramping up the oxygen capacity for preparing against a possible peak of 37,000 cases per day.

Kejriwal informed that an adequate stock of important medicines will be kept handy all the time and the two genome sequencing labs will work with its all potential to identify the variants of the virus at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and the Institute of Liver and Biliary (ILBS).

Following a six-hour-long meeting with officials and experts on Friday, Delhi CM stated, “At the peak of the second wave, 28,000 cases were reported in one day. On the basis of our consultation with experts, we are assuming that during the peak of the third wave, there might be 37,000 cases. Keeping this number in mind, we will ramp up our beds, oxygen capacity, and medicines. ”

Delhi prepares for the third wave of COVID-19

Delhi government is planning to buy 25 oxygen tankers and set up 64 oxygen plants in the coming weeks to make sure that the national capital does not face another oxygen crisis as it faced during the second wave. Kejriwal noted that Delhi is not an industrial state and does not have its own oxygen tankers, so procuring as many tankers as possible is important. He added that the state is creating an oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes and have asked Indraprastha Gas Limited to create a 150-tonne oxygen production plant.

The separate pediatric task force set up by the Government will advise on protecting the children during the third wave, and accordingly, the state will arrange for ICU and oxygen beds along will specific equipment for the children. The state administration will also procure buffer stock of important medicines and will direct the private hospitals to do so.

Informing about the state’s preparation, Kejriwal said, “We will create a team of doctors and experts to assess which medicines are required for coronavirus. If they inform us about a particular medicine being effective in the treatment of the virus, we will try to procure it. In case they say a medicine does not help in the treatment, we will make people aware about it.”

It was also informed by Kejriwal that a 13-member committee was set up on May 27 to create an action plan for the possible third wave after analyzing the current situation and then recommending necessary health infrastructures such as hospitals, oxygen plants, and drug supplies. In addition to that, another eight-member expert committee was set up to frame strategies for the management of the third wave.

Delhi's battle against COVID

The national capital of Delhi faced an acute shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. Following April 19, the state witnessed an increase in the daily cases and single-day death toll. The count heightened sharply over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths on April 20. The fatality count then rose to 306 on April 22 and on May 3 the city counted as many as 448 deaths in one day.

The number of cases in Delhi in the last couple of days has reduced and the death count has decreased as well. Presently, the national capital in the last 24 hours recorded 523 fresh cases, lost 50 people to the virus and 1,161 patients recovered.

Input Source- PTI

Image Source- ANI/@CMODelhi-Twitter