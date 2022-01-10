Delhi To Shut Down Restaurants & Bars, Only Takeaway To Be Allowed Amid COVID Spike

Amid the COVID spike, Delhi LG Anil Baijal chaired a meeting of the DDMA on Monday where it was decided that restaurants and bars would be closed in the national capital soon. Republic has learned that after today's DDMA meeting, the Delhi LG has decided to allow the operation of 'take away' facilities of restaurants and bars and shut down sit-in dining. Additionally, the operation of only one weekly market per day per zone has been permitted. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A formal announcement of when the guidelines would be set in place is expected soon. Currently, restaurants are allowed to operate their dine-in facility at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

"Today's DDMA meeting decided to close restaurants and bars & to allow 'take away' facility only. It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone," Delhi LG said.

COVID norms in Delhi

Earlier, the Delhi Government refuted talks about imposing a lockdown in the national capital and instead introduced a weekend curfew. While ruling out a complete lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the pace of the spread of infection was a matter of "deep concern" and urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour as well as get themselves vaccinated. Private offices have been allowed to function with 50% strength and Delhi metro and local buses at 100% seating capacity with the caveat that every passenger must wear a mask.

"Most importantly, there will be a curfew on Saturday and Sunday, i.e weekends. We appeal to the people that they should not leave their homes during curfew. They should step out in case of essential purposes such as hospitals. Follow the curfew on Saturday and Sunday, stay at home and work from home. Apart from government offices rendering essential services, everyone will be barred from attending the office and only work from home will be allowed," Manish Sisodia said after the last DDMA meeting.

Delhi reported 17 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest in a day since June 13 last year, and added 22,751 cases to its tally of infections as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent, the city's health department data showed.