Delhi To Witness Unique Wedding: Dogs 'Sweety And Sheru' To Tie Knot With Full Fervour

With the season of weddings and festivals happening across the country, two dogs are set to get married with full fervour and customs including 'Saat phere', 'Mehendi rasam', and 'Invitation cards' with Baaratis also representing the concerned dog.

Two neighbourhood dogs, Sweety (female) and Sheru (male), in Gurugram's Palam Vihar Extension are set to take pheras on November 13 at 8:30 pm, stated the wedding organisers. The Mehandi ceremony was performed on Saturday. It is said that the whole society is excited about the marriage ceremony.

Dogs wedding: Locals to attend as ‘baraatis’

The owners of the two dogs have printed almost 100 invitation cards for the marriage inviting the locals for the ceremony, who will attend as ‘Baraatis’. They are incredibly excited to take part in the rituals when the dogs tie the knot.

Sweety helped Rani, the owner, to overcome the loneliness of not having a child. Rani said, "I did not have children after marriage and to help me tackle this loneliness my husband brought Sweety from the temple 3 years ago and since then I have raised Sweety like her child."

‘Kanyadaan’

She further added that only because of the wedding, did they now have the opportunity to do ‘Kanyadaan’. On the other side, the family that raised Sheru said, "He is a 8-year-old and has grown up playing with their children since they were young."

The wedding holds significance in terms of the relationship between dogs and humans given the government has issued guidelines regarding raising a dog after multiple instances of dog attacks on children, old people, women and guards were reported in the national capital.

IMAGE: ANI